Kaina of the Great Snow Sea Anime Teaser Trailer and Cast Revealed

A new teaser trailer for the upcoming Kaina of the Great Snow Sea anime series was released on the official site on Wednesday revealing the main cast. The series will be animated by Polygon Pictures and officially begins streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll in January 2023. Fans can catch the first four episodes exclusively at Crunchyroll Expo 2022 in August.

Key Visual

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea Staff and Cast

Hiroaki Ando (Ajin, Listeners) will be directing the series while Sadayuki Murai (Knights of Sidonia, Sabikui Bisco) is in charge of the series composition. Murai will also team up with Testua Yamada (Knights of Sidonia, World End’s Harem) in handling the script while legendary music composer Hiroyuki Sawano (86 Eighty-Six, Attack on Titan) will produce the main theme of the series. Kohta Yamamoto (86 Eighty-Six and Attack on Titan Final Season) and Misaki Umase will compose the music.

The staff and cast are as follows:

Kaina: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner – Attack on Titan)

Liliha: Rie Takahashi (Emilia – Re: Zero)

Yaona: Ayumu Murase (Hinata – Haikyu!)

Amerote: Maaya Sakamoto (Echidna – Re: Zero)

Olinoga: Katsuyuki Konishi (Kamina – Gurren Lagann)

Ngapoji: Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki – Gintama)

Handagil: Nobuyuki Hiyama (Hiei – Yu Yu Hakusho)

Halesola: Kenyu Horiuchi (Pain – Naruto: Shippuden)

The original anime series created by Tsutomu Nihei was first announced earlier this year as part of Fuji TV’s +Ultra TV block in Japan along with Crunchyroll and was in commemoration of Polygon Pictures’ 40th anniversary. A manga adaptation of the series illustrated by Itoe Takemoto has been in serialization in Monthly Shonen Sirius since February 2022.

The “boy-meets-girl high fantasy” is set in a world where land is being swallowed by the encroaching Great Snow Sea. Humanity ekes out a harsh life above the Tenmaku (a wordplay on the Japanese word for tent) that stretches from the roots to the tops of giant Orbital Trees. The story centers around Kaina, a boy who lives above the Tenmaku, and Liliha, the princess of the small country Atland in the Great Snow Sea. Series synopsis via Anime News Network edit

Source: Official website