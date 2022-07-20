Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Is Set for Console Release in the Fall

Image is taken from the PC version of Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo

Around last Christmas, you may have heard of a little game from Microids and Pendulo Studios called Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo. This is the narrative adventure game that was released as a PC exclusive, available only on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The news just in though, is that Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo has received some release dates for its console release.

The game has been announced for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch, with the Europe date being September 27, and October 4 for its North American release. This console version of the game will also be available in retail stores as well, for those of you who like a hard copy.

The game is loosely based on the legendary British director’s film of the same name starring James Stewart. This game is all about the story, one that aims to be a psychological and tense adventure that hopes to have you on the edge of your seat.

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo tells the story of a troubled writer called Ed Miller, who has escaped unharmed from a car crash in the Brody Canyon, California area. No one was found in the car crash, but Ed is adamant that he was traveling with his wife and daughter at the time. This event is a hard pill to swallow and the trauma of it begins to affect Ed drastically and he begins to suffer from vertigo. Through therapy, Ed attempts to uncover what really happened on this tragic day, which leads to surprising results.

Some of the game’s key features are as follows:

An exclusive, original story about obsession, memory, manipulation, and madness, freely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, Vertigo

Live a powerful narrative experience paying tribute to the visual and storytelling techniques of Hitchcock

Investigate through the vision of three characters: everyone has a different story to tell

Explore several timelines to cross-check the events and separate reality from deceptive memories

