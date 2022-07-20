Classroom For Heroes Anime Reveals New Key Visual and Staff Information

The official site for the upcoming TV anime series Classroom For Heroes released staff information and the first key visual on Wednesday. Classroom For Heroes is set to premiere in 2023 and will be produced by studio Actas. The anime adaptation is based on the original light novel series created by Shin Araki.

Official Key Visual

Classroom For Heroes Staff Information

Keiichiro Kawaguchi, who was recently announced as the director for Spy Classroom, will be directing Classroom For Heroes. Naoki Hayashi (Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU) will be handling the script. And Kōsuke Kawamura (Mayo Chiki!) will be the series’ chief animation director and character designer. Classroom For Heroes will be animated by studio Atlas, which is widely known for animating series such as Girls and Panzer (2012) and Princess Principal (2017).

Anime Announced Last Year

The official Dash x Bunko Twitter account originally announced the TV anime series back in September 2021. The light novel series published by Shueisha has 1.6 million copies in circulation with 12 volumes currently published. Classroom For Heroes Volume 13 will be published on July 22, 2022.

A long time ago, a powerful demon ruled over all the people and land, until a powerful hero managed to challenge him to a battle. The hero won, and humanity flourished. To prepare for future threats an elite Rosewood Academy was formed. Today, the Academy picks best of the best and educates them on how to become heroes and protect humanity. The top student in the school is Arnest Flaming, nicknamed the “Empress of the Flame”. One day, she meets a rather annoying boy who introduces himself as Blade. She thinks this is the end of it, but when the King personally requests her to escort a new student and help him settle in, she realizes that the new student is no one but Blade. Light novel synopsis via Anime Corner News edit

