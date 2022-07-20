New Beachwear Skins Set to Arrive in Marvel’s Avengers

The new summer and beach wear available in Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is getting a new update (yes, the game is still played by some) and will consist of some new beachwear skins, because why not? The game has struggled to create much traction, to be honest, and the number of people playing the game is slowly diminishing.

These new beachwear skins are just a quirky little inclusion to generate some humor into the game, and the collection of items will include summer designs for Thor, Black Widow, and Tony Stark. The wardrobe was discovered in a new data mine of the game by a reliable leaker called Miller.

These new skins have yet to be officially announced by Square Enix, and just because they are in the game’s files, it doesn’t guarantee that they will be released. Although, it would be a giant shame if that was the case.

On to these skins anyway because they are fabulous. The first one is Thor’s, who is sporting a very nice pair of extremely tight blue short shorts (with an emphasis on the short bit) and matching blue shades.

The second character to get the summer makeover is Natasha, who can be seen wearing a combat swimsuit of sorts, with an added holster of course.

And finally, the last character to get this new costume is Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Dressed in a very lovely and slightly embarrassing shiny gold shirt and shorts – he’s not showing as much skin as the others anyway.

The purpose of this racy change of clothes is to add more interest to the game because horny Marvel fans will love it, we’re sure. This is the first time Square Enix has done something like this though because last year the company gave Captain America a topless look for some reason. Special powers maybe? Let’s just say that the shield was being held up by something.

Source