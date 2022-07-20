Discord Voice Chat Coming To Xbox

Discord voice chat will finally be integrated into Xbox’s communications setup, it’s been announced. In a new post on Xbox Wire, Xbox has revealed that it will be adding Discord voice chat to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One consoles soon. This means that voice chat will be enabled directly from the console, and will link up with those using Discord on other devices such as mobile and PC, meaning gamers are no longer restricted to Xbox’s current party chat system.

The update will be rolled out first to those on the Xbox Insiders program from today, but will soon be made available to everyone else. This announcement will come as welcome news to many in the gaming community who have long requested Discord voice chat support via their Xbox consoles.

To enable the new feature, players will need to connect their Discord and Xbox accounts. You’ll still need to re-link even if you’ve previously linked your Discord account to your Xbox via your PC or mobile device. On the console, go to the guide by pressing the Xbox button on your console, then go to Parties & chats and click Try Discord Voice on Xbox. From there, you’ll be given a QR code to scan which will allow you to link your Xbox and Discord accounts. You can also re-link directly from Discord by finding the Connections tab in your User Settings and adding your Xbox account there.

After the new update is rolled out, players will then be able to use the Xbox app to transfer voice chat from their Discord account to their Xbox console.

Xbox Insiders will get access to this feature from today, but it probably won’t be too long before it is rolled out in full to everyone else. Hopefully, this will make life a lot easier for friends using Discord for their cross-platform voice calls during gaming sessions.

