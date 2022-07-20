Stray’s New Feline Audience Has Taken Twitter by Storm

Image is taken from the new game Stray

The early reports surrounding the release of Annapurna Interactive’s latest game have been overwhelmingly positive, but something else that has taken the world by storm is Stray’s new feline audience.

Stray’s new feline audience, whatever do we mean? It turns out that people have been taking to Twitter to share photos and videos of their cats watching the new game, in the latest crazy Twitter trend.

Stray is the new dystopian adventure game released by Annapurna and BlueTwelve Studio developments. The new game was only released on Tuesday and the furry protagonist has been sending people in a spin, as well as their cat companions.

It has resulted in a high volume of Twitter posts that show people’s cats becoming hypnotized by what is happening on their owners’ screens. The number of posts has been high that someone has even made a Twitter account called ‘Cats Watching Stray’ which tries to catalog the posts as best it can. Check out the Twitter thread full of different posts below.

Shes O B S E S S E D @CatsWatchStray pic.twitter.com/6PCfPsTKVF — Trash Queen 🍑 Stray's Strongest Fan (@Trashqueen_01) July 20, 2022

Wrote a #Stray review over the weekend but tbh my cat's review is the only one that mattershttps://t.co/AeGyMVJNZo pic.twitter.com/1dlOd66Fxp — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) July 18, 2022

This game has become Annapurna’s biggest PC launch to date, with the Steam version comfortably shattering the publisher’s record for most concurrent users, a figure that had previously only been at around 8,000 for Twelve Minutes but was beaten by Stray’s number of 62,963.

The game itself has been receiving rave reviews in its short release so far. The game has been called “a masterclass in environmental design, with one of the most engrossingly detailed game worlds ever explored”. The game might seem a little on the short side, but what you get in that game is a tremendous amount of immersive fun.

Just think for a second; if the game is getting this much cat attention after just one day of release, how popular will it be in the cat community after a month? It might be too much to think about.

Source