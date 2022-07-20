PlatinumGames Working On A Number Of New Projects

A new interview with PlatinumGames’ top bosses has revealed that the studio is busy working on multiple new projects. This also includes a brand new in-house IP, according to the interview in Famitsu.

Speaking to the publication, PlatinumGames president Atsushi Inaba and co-vice-presidents Hideki Kamiya and Takao Yamane shared some interesting insights about the studio’s current irons in the fire. While currently working on Bayonetta 3, Inaba revealed that the studio is working on a number of different large-scale projects, one of which includes the mysterious Project GG. However aside from this, PlatinumGames apparently also have multiple unreleased titles in development, which range from “infancy” to being “on the brink of production,” according to Inaba.

Project GG is being directed by Kamiya and according to the interview could make an appearance during next June’s E3, although this seemed more like a teaser than any official kind of announcement. However, the creators did reveal that the upcoming game, which last got a trailer back in 2020, will have a unique core feature such as Unite Morph or Witch Time. Perhaps most crucially, they also confirmed that the Shiba Inu will definitely appear in Project GG. The game will also be self-published by PlatinumGames’ new publishing arm, which will be overseen by Yamane.

It certainly sounds as though PlatinumGames are going to have their hands full with so many new titles in the pipeline. Bayonetta 3 is expected to release in October, then presumably Project GG may be on the cards, although we’re yet to hear any more detail on a release window for it. On top of this is the newly-discussed new IP and then the other games the studio is currently working on with various publishers. All in all, we can look forward to a whole lot of new games from PlatinumGames over the next few years.

Source