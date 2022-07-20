No Man’s Sky Releases ‘Endurance’ Update Today

Spacefaring adventure No Man’s Sky has just released its latest free update today in the form of update 3.94, Endurance. Players will now have the opportunity to give their ships a bit of a makeover, thanks to Hello Games’ latest overhaul of the game’s freighter base building system.

Freighter captains will now be able to redesign their bases with additional exterior platforms, catwalks and other major structures. Freighter bases in general will have more variety in their design, with enhanced textures and higher detail in their decorative elements. In addition, bases can now be extended beyond the hull, with observation decks and catwalks allowing players to get a more enhanced visual of the galaxy surrounding them.

Talking of taking in the sights, players will also be able to do so from the newly-added bridge on their ship, where they can also expect to see tighter visuals in the form of enhanced space storms and more varied asteroid belts and improved interstellar gas clouds. Check out the trailer for the Endurance update to see some of the new base and ship-building components in action.

When back on board their spacecraft, players will now be able to customise and build with more depth and detail, including creating external doors and windows in their capital ship. In addition, to create different interior areas of the ship, players are now able to add internal doors, windows and walls of their own.

Also new in the Endurance update are organic frigates, which players may now come across when exploring the depths of space. These leviathan-like creatures are living, procedurally generated and most interestingly, collectable beings that players can use to build their own fleet of sentient vessels.

For the full details of everything coming in today’s Endurance update, make sure to head over to the No Man’s Sky website and check out the update notes.

Source