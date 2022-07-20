Moon Knight Villain Ethan Hawke Says His Daughter Pushed Him To Get Role

Perception is really to a lot of people, and for actors, they know that certain roles they can get in TV, movies, and beyond will affect how people look at them. While it’s true that there are MANY A-list actors in superhero movies nowadays, during the “growing pains” period in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, it wasn’t as “prestigious” to be in those films as it is now. Which is why Ethan Hawke initially didn’t want to be in the MCU via his role of Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight.

If you look at this movie CV for the last several years, Ethan Hawke was doing more indie titles than he was major productions. So why did he abandon that in order to be Arthur Harrow? Simple, his daughter, Stranger Things breakout star Maya Hawke, told him to get into the dang sandbox!

“Maya would say to me, ‘Why are you sitting on the outside and telling everyone their sandbox is bad? Why don’t you go into their sandbox, play with them, and show them what you have to offer?'” the actor said in a recent interview. “I said to Oscar Isaac, ‘We’ve got to go play in Marvel’s sandbox and try to do what we do. We don’t have to change Marvel. We just want to show them what we’re capable of doing and see if they find it interesting.’ So we had a lot of rehearsals and worked on things a lot. We had a really good experience.”

He’s not wrong, Harrow was a mix of multiple characters from Moon Knight’s history, but with an original spin on things that made him much different (and less one-note) from other MCU villains.

So his daughter’s advice was very much on point, and we should be grateful she pushed him to do it.

Source: IndieWire