Sci-Fi Racing Game Redout 2 Is Out Now For Switch

Redout 2 is out now for on Nintendo Switch! Get the digital version or the deluxe version today.

Hyper-speed sci-fi racing game Redout 2 is available right now for Nintendo Switch! Initially the game released for PC, Playstation and Xbox One. But now it is also out for Nintendo’s handheld console. This comes after a couple of delays that hindered the timely launch.

The game is available in two versions: Digital and Deluxe. The Deluxe version includes Redout 2 – Season Pass. This includes 2 future DLC packs with new locations, career events, rewards and more, all at a discounted rate.

Redout 2 is a sequel to the 2016 game, Redout. In Redout 2 players will speed through the dystopian wastelands of semi-abandoned in a jet-propelled hovercraft competing either against 12 other human racers in the multiplayer mode (12 for PS4/PS5 and 6 for Switch) or progressing through an extensive single-player mode.

Customize your hovercraft as you see fit! As you progress through the career mode you’ll unlock more and more components that will help you tailor-fit your hovercraft. Propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, and intercoolers, you’ll become a master hovercraft mechanic and racer.

The game also features a range of game modes such as King of the Hill, Boss racers, and time attacks to keep you hooked for longer.