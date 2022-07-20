New Royal Knight Mercy Skin Revealed In Overwatch

Overwatch reveals a new skin for support character Mercy. Created by concept artist Emily Siu, the medieval skin represent courage and honour.

Overwatch have released a new skins for the support character Mercy. This limited edition skin went live on July 19, and will be available for one month until August 19.

The skin was announced via the @overwatchleague Twitter account showing off the exciting attire.

The skin was created by concept artist Emily Siu at Blizzard Entertainment. She said that the skin is set to pay homage to last year’s June Joust. The support character takes to the field with a lance inspired staff, a plumed knight’s helmet and armor from head to toe.

Emily said that the skin represents Mercy in the Medieval Ages and represents: “The skin fits well with her characteristics of helping, protecting, and being a guardian of the people.” Sui added “the lion crest symbolizes courage, nobility, royalty, strength, and valor.”

Like most of the other league skins it will be purchased with OWL tokens and will cost 200, just like every other exclusive cosmetic has costed in the past. Alternatiely the skin can be purchased for $9.99 or tokens can be earned for every hour they spend watching live matches on the Overwatch League website or mobile app.

The matches run from July 19th up until July the 24th and showcase the future of Overwatch League as players end up competing in Overwatch 2 for the very first time.

Overwatch is currently available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

