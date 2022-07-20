Halo Infinite Art Director Leaves 343 Industries

Nicolas Bouvier the art director behind 343 Studios took to twitter to announce his split from the company. The split is on good terms.

A long time Art Director at 343 Industries, Nicolas Bouvier, is leaving the company. The announcement comes via his Twitter account where Bouvier is known to be quite active. In the message, Bouvier (Username: Sparth) revealed that his time at 343 Industries had come to an end.

It looks like the split is on good terms. Sparth stated that he is leaving to purse “other opportunities”. He continued saying that he absolutely loved the ride and wishes the best to 343 Industries, ending off his tweet with “You guys are and always will be amazing,”

Sparth has had an incredible career at 343 studies. Having initially joined in 2009, Sparth worked as the lead concept artist on Halo 4 and Halo 5. Because of his success during these creation of these two games, he was promoted to art director for the development of the most recently released Halo Infinite.

Sparth has also worked in the past on the original Assassin’s Creed and has served as the senior concept artist for Rage at id Software.

Bouvier isn’t the only employee who has recently left 343 Industries. Namely, Jerry Hook, who served as the head of design on Halo Infinite left the company to start a new gaming studio called Jar of Sparks. Additionally, Andrew Wits, the multiplayer designer on Halo Infinite, has left 343 Industries shortly following the release of the game.