Saints Row Reboot Has Gone Gold

Developer Deep Silver Volition has announced that the reboot of the third-person shooter, Saints Row, has officially gone gold. This announcement comes weeks before it’s planned release date, August 23.

When a game goes gold, it means that the development cycle has officially been finished, and the game is now being sent to the relevant publishers for certification, in this case, that would be Sony, Microsoft, and Epic.

The Saints Row Reboot, was announced back in 2021. And while fans were anticipating a 4th installment to the franchise. Developer Volition announced that it would rather be taking the game back to it’s roots. Aligning Saints Row more so with Saints Row 2 – subsequently dialing down some of the more wacky aspects of the game.

#SaintsRow is officially gold – locked and loaded for August 23

Saints Row takes place in the fictional city of Santo Ileso. American southwest. It consists of nine separate districts that players will need to take over and control. Some of the areas include a Las Vegas style casino district, a struggling rural town, and a suburban area.

Saints Row is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.