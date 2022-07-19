Blue Beetle Movie Has Wrapped Its Filming

To say that the DCEU is in a bit of a precarious position right now would be an understatement. Mainly because there’s a lot riding on the next few films to come out in this universe via Black Adam, Shazam, Aquaman and The Flash. Each one of which has a hurdle or obstacle that they have to overcome (see: potential quality issues, trying to overcome previous box office totals, and of course, actor issues). But, despite that, there are new movies being made or coming soon. Batgirl is one of them, and the other that we know about is Blue Beetle…which has just wrapped filming!

This movie will focus on Jaime Reyes, a young man who gets infused with an alien scarab that transforms him into a superhero. The movie will star Xolo Maridueña (Miguel from Cobra Kai) as Jaime, who tries to understand what this scarab is, and how he can try to control it. All the while, facing threats from the scarab’s past.

While there is still some mystery surrounding the film (including whether certain casting will result in heroes or villains showing up) we have seen the costume in its base form (meaning without VFX) and it looks pretty good. What’s more (and not unlike a certain Marvel property in Ms. Marvel) the movie is aiming to show what a Mexican-American family and their culture is like in the modern world. With an emphasis on the family being there for Jaime when he needs them.

As for what happens now, there’s likely going to be some reshoots coming up, and then, they’ll go into post-production in order to ensure that the movie looks as good as it can be. The good news for them on that front is that they have time. As Blue Beetle is currently scheduled to arrive on August 18, 2023.

Source: Instagram