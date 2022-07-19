Upcoming Yakuza Game Has Images Leaked Online

Image is taken from the famed Yakuza series

It appears that there have been some images leaking alone regarding the secret upcoming Yakuza game. A video was captured by the MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura and was then posted online and spotted by many an eagle-eyed viewer.

Asakura appears to be on a tour in the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and the footage showed several stills from the next game in the series. The tour seems to be conducted by Sega President Haruki Satomi, and with Asakura supposedly being a huge fan of the series, why wouldn’t he collect some footage for the memory box.

What the fighter probably wasn’t aware of was that his footage contains confidential information, and including these never-before-seen stills – images we cannot show for legal reasons – it could create a problem or two, that’s for sure.

We don’t know much about this upcoming Yakuza game, and the images don’t tell us much anyway, but it has already been confirmed that a sequel to 2020s Yakuza: Like a Dragon is in production. If we put two and two together, we could assume that these stills are from that game instead of Yakuza 8, but what do we know.

Although we cannot see these images, you’re not missing much because there really isn’t much to show. But we’re sure you will find them if you are really that keen to see what all the fuss is about.

On to other projects though, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced that it will be working on a game that isn’t part of the Yakuza or Judgement franchises – now, who you have thought that then? It has been well reported about the problems facing the Judgement series, with ongoing disputes with the studio and the former lead voice actor in the game.

Source