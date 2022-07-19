Fortnite Anime Legends Pack Gets An October Release Date

Epic Games have recently announced that they will be releasing the Anime Legends Pack for Fortnite on Switch in October. This includes Ten items and exciting new looks for fan-favorite characters. You can find the full list of the content that will be available below:

Items in the Anime Legends Pack

Golden Gear Midas Outfit: Hittin’ the streets and makin’ bank. (Includes helmet alt Style.)

Golden Crash Back Bling: Gold first. Safety second.

24 Karat Katana Pickaxe: Here comes the gold rush.

Golden Gear Midas has a Golden Touch ability! With his Outfit, apply a golden, toon-shaded wrap to any equipped weapon.

Ricochet Rox Outfit: Everyone’s favorite mecha-fighting miss!

Whirlberry Back Bling: Ricochet Rox’s very best friend!

Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe: Sharp and refreshing.

Ready Penny Outfit: She’s never caught off-guard.

Little Black Bag Back Bling: Has everything Penny could need.

Glimmering Edge Pickaxe: A gold signature original.

Lil’ Kart Emote: Take a lil’ lap around the lil’ track.

The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack will be sold online for $19.99 via the eShop on October 22 and at retail (which will be basically just a code in a box) for Switch on October 14, 2022