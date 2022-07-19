Smite Introduces Nickelodeon God Skins

The latest update for SMITE surprisingly introduced a set of skins from their latest and potentially strangest crossover. Players can now purchase skins for characters based on classic Nickelodeon characters (yes, the children’s cartoon channel).

Of course with SMITE being a T for Teen game, it makes sense these skins would appeal to nostalgia (not that there’s anything wrong with that!) by featuring characters from the early 90s to the mid 2000s. The new skins include:

Danny Phantom Janus (from Danny Phantom)

XJ-9 Freya (from My Life as a Teenage Robot)

Invader Zim Cupid (from Invader Zim)

Powdered Toastman Gilgamesh (from Ren and Stimpy)

Rocko Danzaburou (from Rocko’s Modern Life)

This is far from the first crossover SMITE has done, and might not even be the strangest. Earlier this year the game released a set of skins based on performers of the band Slipknot.

For those who don’t know, SMITE is a MOBA-style game similar to League of Legends or DOTA but with the unique quirk of being played with a third-person shooter camera angle as opposed to an RTS.

Smite is currently available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The new Nickelodeon skins are out now.