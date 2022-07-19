South of the Circle Will Release Next Month

South of the Circle is an upcoming narrative adventure game that will launch on the all major consoles on August 3.

The latest game from developer State of Play (the developer of Lumino City) and published by 11 bit Studios (the developer of Frostpunk), players will explore the history and choices of a man who finds himself stranded in Antarctica in the mid 20th century.

You can check out the release date trailer for South of the Circle here.

South of the Circle is an emotional narrative experience with a deep multi-layered cinematic story. The main plot asks questions about the consequences of life choices, of pursuing either career or true love, manoeuvring between now and the past. You play Peter, a Cambridge academic who crashlands in Cold War Antarctica. As he searches for help, his past unwinds before him, revealing how the pressures of power and his own aspirations have led him into this crisis he must somehow escape. A love story between him and fellow academic Clara develops, and Peter learns the weight of all the things he has promised. Like memories from childhood, some promises stay with us forever. MASTERFULLY EXECUTED CINEMATIC FEEL Created by BAFTA winners State of Play, the game’s beautiful aesthetic and nuanced writing underlines its sweeping cinematic scope, further enhanced by actors drawn from “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Gwilym Lee), “The Woman in White” (Olivia Vinall), “The Crown” (Richard Goulding), “Game of Thrones” (Anton Lesser), “Chernobyl” (Adrian Rawlins) and “Downton Abbey” (Michael Fox). Steam

South of the Circle will release on August 3 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

