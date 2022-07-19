Stray Out Now For PS5, PS4 and PC

BlueTwelve Studio's third-person exploration title, which puts players into the shoes of a Stray cat is out today!

BlueTwelve Studio’s Third-person adventure game, Stray is out today! In anticipation for the game, Annapurna interactive released a new launch trailer to commemorate its release. The game follows a unique story, after getting separated from your family, you a stray cat must traverse through a dystopian post apocalyptic cyberpunk city populated by robots.

A flying bot serves as your companion as you explore this exciting world. You will solve unique puzzles, scratch surfaces or knock stuff off of ledges for no good reason at all.

Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find their way home.

Stray is available on PS5, PS4, and PC. It is also available at no cost to subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium