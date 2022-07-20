As Dusk Falls Is Now Available to Buy on STEAM

As Dusk Falls, an intense interactive drama, launched on STEAM July 19, 2022. Developed by INTERIOR/NIGHT and published by Xbox Games Studios, the game’s plot begins with two families and a robbery gone wrong. From there, the game is split into two major parts that take place over decades. Every choice you make in the game makes crucial differences in the lives of the characters. Your choices will guide the lives, relationships, and futures of each character, though you won’t know exactly how until you play through the entire story. Taking place in the small Two Rock, Arizona over thirty years, this storytelling game centers around themes of betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience as tragedy corrodes each character in different ways.

The art style of this game is very interesting. Live actors were used to play the characters before being rendered in a surreal, animated graphic novel-style. While the game focuses on the narrative given by the voice actors and the decisions players make, the images are an interesting mix of still and motion. For example, a character may be looking ahead one moment, but after a blurring, moving effect, the image changes to the next stance of them looking elsewhere. The best way to visualize this before buying the game is to watch the trailer below:

A big point of the game is to force you to take a direct look at yourself while playing through the lives of fictional people. This is where the multiplayer aspect of this story game comes in. Players can vote on the next decision to make while playing, so everyone gets the chance to see how others would have proceeded. Even if you’re playing solo, there is the opportunity to play through the story over and over, making different decisions that lead to drastically different lives and stories. So if you’re looking for some deep dive into your own life choices, or you are just curious to see how much you can change things up, you can find As Dusk Falls on STEAM now!

