No More Heroes 3 Goes Cross-Platform In October

The hack-and-slash action game No More Heroes 3 will be making its way onto PlayStation, Xbox and PC later this year, after well over 12 months of exclusivity on the Nintendo Switch. The game, which features “legendary assassin” Travis Touchdown in its central role, will be available on every other platform from this October.

No More Heroes 3 is the third instalment in the franchise which focuses on one master assassin’s quest to protect the world from alien invasion and destruction. Expect plenty of laserbeam katana-wielding and colourful carnage in this intergalactic escapade. Check out the trailer below for yourself to get a feel for No More Heroes 3.

Players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and players on PC via the Windows Store can expect to get their hands on No More Heroes 3 on October 14. However, those who wish to purchase the game via Steam will be able to grab their copy a couple of days earlier, when the title launches on Steam on October 11.

The new console versions of this surprisingly fun action-adventure game also look set to deliver an enhanced experience. with enhanced graphics and visuals, improved load times and better responsiveness on its new platforms, No More Heroes 3 should run more sharply and with greater detail than it has previously on the Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the new console and PC release of the game, it’s been revealed that there’ll be a special physical release of the game for those wishing to get their hands on some additional goodies. The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PS5 versions of No More Heroes 3 will also get a physical copy which includes an all-new illustration by series artist Yusuke Kozaki for the case, 3 art cards and a double-sided poster featuring protagonist Travis and his trusty Demzamtiger.

