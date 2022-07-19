Mario Strikers Battle League Update Brings Daisy To The Title, and More!

Mario Strikers Battle League came out last month and early indications are that it’s doing alright in terms of sales and response from fans/critics. The only thing that players were really complaining about were the lack of single-player content overall, and that the roster of the game felt pretty thin. As seen in past sports title on the Switch, many predicted that updates or DLC would help “bolster things”, and they were absolutely right on that front. Because on the 21st, a free update to the game is coming, and it’ll bring quite a bit with it.

Not the least of which is two new characters to the roster! First up, we have fan-favorite character Daisy! Her stats show that she’s a player who values technique over everything else, and she also will have the ability to not get knocked down, which could be very valuable in close games.

Then, we have the Shy Guy, who is actually a very well rounded character with no attribute surging over the others. As the game’s trailer (see above) notes, your armor choices with him can be vital in terms of making him even better.

Also included in this free update is a new armor set in Knight, as well as the Desert Ruin stage for you to either play in or set as your main club stage in online modes.

What we can garner from this update is the simple fact that Nintendo is aiming to keep “building up” what this game has so that players won’t feel board, and have a lot of variety in terms of who they play as and what strategies they can use.

So if Mario Strikers Battle League keeps up this “schedule” of a new update over the course of about 6 weeks, by the end of the year, the game’s roster and items will have a lot more to pick from.

