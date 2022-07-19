Ms. Marvel Directors Talk About Potential Season 2 Ideas

In truth, the Disney+ shows that are tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe both in big ways and small ways are all in a kind of limbo from the moment they debut. Because some of them were meant to tie into future movies, like with WandaVision as well as Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Others, like Moon Knight, Hawkeye, the upcoming She-Hulk and the recently finished Ms. Marvel are a different story. They could get second seasons to continue their characters run, but they haven’t been guaranteed as of yet.

In fact, the only two shows of the line that were given Season 2 orders as of yet was Loki (which had the highest ratings of the set) and What If…? But, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t ideas for season 2 with all these shows, as the directors of Ms. Marvel, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, noted after the season finale that there are things they want to do:

“We’ll see what her power set could be even further,” El Arbi explained in an interview. “We are also big fans of anime or manga, so you can do a lot of cool stuff visually, with that kind of things. And having also the visual style that we had in the pilot a little bit in the finale… In our second season, we would go loco on that front.”

“More animation sequences throughout the show, yeah,” Fallah echoed.

Indeed, those “animation sequences” were one of the things that made the show unique. Plus, they’ll have more to work with plot-wise due to Kamala Khan being in The Marvels next year (and the post-credits scene setting that up big time).

Not to mention, as she’s one of the new heroes on the block, she deserves more time on screen, so let’s hope that happens!

Source: ComicBook.com