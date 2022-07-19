Star Wars Novel Reveals Fate Of Rey’s Parents

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy is easily one of the most divisive things in recent years. In fact, by the end of said trilogy, many wondered if Star Wars would even survive or try and do new things (thankfully, The Mandalorian came around and saved everything). One of the biggest problems was the three movies didn’t have a lot of true cohesion between them (due to different directors trying to do a lot of different things…and then course correcting after The Last Jedi) and that led to a lot of questions about what the heck was going on.

Easily one of the best examples of this was the origin of Rey and her parents. One movie implied that her parents weren’t special and they just sold Rey into slavery (dark, but possible). Then in Rise of Skywalker, we find out that Rey WAS special and the granddaughter of Darth Sidious (…still trying to figure out this plotline to be honest with you).

Rey’s parents didn’t want her to fall into his hands so they tried to flee and eventually left her on Jakku for “safety” and…never returned.

Enter Shadow of the Sith, the new Star Wars book that acts as a prequel to the Sequel movies and notes that her parents were actually going to come back to Jakku to retrieve her after teaming up with key Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian in order to take down the Sith that were stalking them.

But, everything fell apart and they were killed as a result.

While this does end up tying up a plotline, it’s hardly the most definitive ending to the plot thread. Mainly because they left Rey under the car of Unkar Plutt, who was “supposed to take care of her”…and yet he was not exactly a caretaker, now was he?

And this still doesn’t explain how and why Rey’s father (the son of Palpatine) wanted to and then got away from the influence of his father. Remember, Palpatine conspired on a grand scale to create his empire, and succeeded…but couldn’t keep his own son in line? Convenient.

