New Return to Monkey Island Gameplay Snippet Arrives

Artwork is taken from Return to Monkey Island

No, we still don’t have a release date yet, but what we can offer you are some new Return to Monkey Island gameplay snippets that showcase that “controversial” artwork that fans were in an uproar about. Due to there being no release date yet, the developers thought it would be a good idea to share some snippets of what we can expect, with the most recent one giving us a closer look at Melee Island’s dock, an eerie-looking ship, and the outside of the Scumm Bar.

Dave Grossman and Ron Gilbert are the developers behind the game, but with Gilbert’s recent decision to not speak about the game until release, due to hateful comments, Grossman has had to take the lead. In a recent Grossman tweet, he said “new surveillance video for #MonkeyIslandMonday!” followed by “Strange man seen striding purposefully on Melee Dock, ignoring the pelicans and bar and though he had somewhere to be, some devilish puzzle to solve…”

Who is the strange man that he speaks of? It looks to be the series’ hero, none other than Guybrush Threepwood. You can see the Twitter posts below.

New surveillance video for #MonkeyIslandMonday! Strange man seen striding purposefully on Melee dock, ignoring the pelicans and bar as though he had somewhere to be, some devilish puzzle to solve… @grumpygamer have you seen this? pic.twitter.com/Hplm9h9IHc — LeDave Grossman (@phrenopolis) July 18, 2022

Welcome to #MonkeyIslandMonday. Make sure you follow @phrenopolis and @grumpygamer because you don't know who is going to get a crit on the d2 roll and get to post the next one. pic.twitter.com/37LJZQ6BsN — Ron Gilbert (@grumpygamer) July 11, 2022

As you can see, there was another previous Monkey Island Monday tweet that also gave a preview of the game’s first chapter. Before you get your hopes up this wasn’t a big reveal, it was only to offer some idea of what to expect.

These new Return to Monkey Island reveals something positive anyway, even if they’re not much. As we said earlier, there is no official release date for this game, but sources claim that it will be sometime this year. What we do know is that it will be released on Nintendo Switch first before heading to PC, and unfortunately, this could very well be the last ever game in this beloved series – that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Source