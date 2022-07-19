BioWare’s Plans for Star Wars: The Old Republic Still Strong

Image is taken from Star Wars: The Old Republic

Fans of the famed online multiplayer game Star Wars: The Old Republic, will be over the moon because it has been confirmed that BioWare’s plans for the future of the game will be bright, just as the company recommits to the 10-year-old sci-fi MMO. However, even with this good news, there is bad news; the company also confirmed that the projects creative director and veteran of the company Charles Boyd, has left the developers to seek pastures new.

Charles Boyd had loyally served BioWare for 16 years and was one of the key creative writing brains in the Old Republic team. On the departure, BioWare boss Gary McKay shared his latest thoughts in the company’s latest blog post:

“It’s always sad to see someone you appreciate go, but I wish Charles all the best in his next adventure. He leaves SWTOR in excellent hands with an incredible team that will carry forward our vision for the game. We are committed to SWTOR‘s future as we continue to work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect.”

It’s too soon for the company to have appointed a straight-up replacement for Boyd, so rather than doing that, they listed the names of people that would fill the other positions. Some of the names that BioWare listed were Eric Muscow (10-year-old BioWare vet) as its lead producer, Ashley Ruhl would be the narrative director, and Caitlin Sullivan Kelly will be the lead writer for the project.

The game is still going strong 10 years on, and the next update (version 7.1) is due to arrive in August. This will add new daily missions on specific planets, a new eight-player Operation, and “key revelations about Darth Malgus and the Sith lord whose relics he has been chasing”.

BioWare’s plans for the future are seemingly in a good place, so there is nothing to worry about for fans of the series – just let them do their thing.

