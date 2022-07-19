Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Highlights Ash’s First Master Class Battle!

Pokemon Journeys is heading to one of the key conclusions of its journey! Mainly in that of Ash facing off against the best trainers in the world via the Master Class tournament! As we’ve outlined before, the 8 trainers who made it this far are either the champions of a region (which includes Ash as he’s the Alolan Champion currently) or are incredibly strong trainers overall (See: Alain). In Japan, the Master Class battles are in full swing, and the upcoming episode will finally be Ash’s turn to battle!

And who is his opponent? None other than Steven Stone, champion of the Hoenn League, and a fan-favorite character from both the games and the anime!

A synopsis for Pokemon Journey’s upcoming episode highlights the battle between Ash and Steven, and teases the real challenge that Ash is in for!

“The fourth match of the first round of the Masters Tournament finally sees the start of [Ash’s] battles. His opponent is [Hoenn] champion [Steven], whose powerful Pokemon drive [Ash] against the wall…[Ash] doesn’t just want to win for himself, but also for the sake of the friends and Pokemon that support him! Can he defeat the roadblock that is [Steven] and pass his first match?”

While the obvious answer would be “yes”, it’s honestly a bit hard to predict just how this tournament will go for Ash. Especially since the belief is that it will indeed be Ash versus Leon for the crown, and Leon might finally lose via Ash. But…Pokemon fans have been wrong in the past in terms of Ash winning key battles and tournaments.

Plus, we know that Steven has a Mega Stone that he can use on his Metagross. Ash has a Mega Stone for his Lucario, as well as a Z-Ring and a Dynamax band…but he can only use one per match.

So who wins? You’ll have to watch and find out!

Source: Twitter