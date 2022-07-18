Fort Solis was a surprise announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and it continued the trend of horror space games that somehow took over the show. Fort Solis is set to be the first game from upstart indie developer Fallen Leaf Studio. The UK-based developer was founded just last year and is made up of experienced developers from across the industry. Along with the development talent, Fallen Leaf Studio has enlisted the help of veteran games industry actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) to bring Fort Solis to life. Naturally, a game from a brand new studio that has such big names attached is garnering a considerable amount of interest from gamers. With any new IP like Fort Solis, gamers have plenty of questions. Questions like, will Fort Solis be on PlayStation Plus?

Will Fort Solis be on PlayStation Plus?

Nobody knows. Fort Solis hasn’t even been announced for PlayStation consoles at this stage, so it’s unclear if the game will ever be on PlayStation Plus. Fallen Leaf Studio has said that it will announce plans for the console release of the game at a later date. However, there’s no timeline for when that could be. As such, there’s no indication at the time of writing that the game will be on PlayStation Plus.

Stay tuned for more info on Fort Solis. We’ll have all of the most up-to-date info on the game right here.