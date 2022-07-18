Fort Solis was a surprise announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and it continued the trend of horror space games that somehow took over the show. Fort Solis is set to be the first game from upstart indie developer Fallen Leaf Studio. The UK-based developer was founded just last year and is made up of experienced developers from across the industry. Along with the development talent, Fallen Leaf Studio has enlisted the help of veteran games industry actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) to bring Fort Solis to life. Naturally, a game from a brand new studio that has such big names attached is garnering a considerable amount of interest from gamers. With any new IP like Fort Solis, gamers have plenty of questions. Questions like, will Fort Solis be on Steam?

Will Fort Solis be on Steam?

Yes! In fact, Steam is the only platform that has been confirmed for Fort Solis thus far. The game hasn’t been confirmed for consoles or other PC storefronts. The game currently has a Steam page where players can check out the reveal trailer, screenshots and add it to their wishlist. Check that out right here.