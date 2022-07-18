Superman & Lois Showrunner Says Arrowverse Crossovers Won’t Be Happening Like Before

Let’s rewind the clocks back a decade, ok? The CW was trying to recapture the magic that Smallville had brought to superhero television (remember, it lasted 10 seasons!), and created a show called Arrow (starring Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen) in order to make something special. It worked, and over the course of many years, the Arrowverse was born and filled with various hero characters, including the beloved Superman & Lois series. This lead to many crossover episodes and events, with the biggest one being “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

…but sadly, not long after that, COVID hit, and a chain reaction of events came from it. Including multiple Arrowverse shows being canceled or just straight up ending their runs. Superman & Lois was long thought to be a part of the Arrowverse and people were waiting for the crossovers to come there…but…they never happened because as we would find out…they’re not in the Arrowverse, and as showrunner Todd Helbing noted, that makes it hard to do crossovers:

“We’re on a different planet, a different Earth. The Superman that you saw in all the crossovers is not the same as the Superman on our planet,” Helbing told in an interview. “It’s clearly a doppelganger. Part of how this all folds in the big picture with DC is ultimately a DC decision. I’m sure there’ll be more clarity in the future, but as of now, we’re a different Earth in the DC Universe.”

That simple (yet controversial) distinction means that it just doesn’t make sense for the remaining Arrowverse characters to contact this Superman…because he’s not the Superman we know from the previous Arrowverse shows. And that means…crossovers like before are basically done:

“That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don’t have all of those characters anymore,” he said. “[From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It’s hard to speculate other than they’re still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don’t know if we’ll have exactly the same thing — it’s hard to perceive [what could happen in] the superhero genre.”

So sorry Arrowverse fans, things don’t look like they’re going to go back to the way they were before.

Source: Collider