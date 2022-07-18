God of War Ragnarok Narrative Details Revealed

The exciting news of the day is that some of the God of War Ragnarok narrative details have been revealed, and it’s looking as if the father and son duo will be heading to all the Nine Realms in Norse mythology.

These details have been cropping up over the past few days with players noticing that the PlayStation Store’s latest description of the game had been updated. This completely new description for the game is the first time anyone has seen or heard any proper details, with everyone we’ve seen up until now i.e., trailers and interviews, which all attempted to beat around the bush.

There was a fair bit of information included in this updated PlayStation Store description of the game, with the aim being that it sets a truly vivid scene in one’s head, transporting you to this fantasy land. “Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world,” is what the first part of the description said, confirming the duo’s journey to the Nine Realms.

However, there is a second part you know, and it explains a little bit more of what to expect in this highly anticipated game. “Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.” It’s becoming rather exciting, isn’t it?

The game is edging closer and closer, we’ve already had two trailers that shined a little bit of light on what to expect, but these God of War Ragnarok narrative details are the icing on the cake. We can now envision a very vivid idea of what things will look like now there is a story to base it on.

The upcoming game is scheduled for November 9 and will be available for both PlayStation 4 and 5. It’s going to be emotional, that’s for sure.

Source