Blue Archive Releases New Summer Animation

Nexon has released a new summer time animation featuring the characters of their mobile gacha game Blue Archive. The new animation showcases some of the characters from Abydos High School, Hyakkiyako Alliance Academy, and Gehenna Academy.

The new animation is a nine minute long fully animated short. The girls of Abydos and Hyakkiyako go to the mall to shop for summer swimsuits, but things go wrong when armed robots begin to malfunction and attack the mall. Luckily the Disciplinary Committee from Gehenna is there to provide backup!

You can check out the new Blue Archive animated short here.

A Story Kept Within the Heart

Youth x Academy x Military RPG = Blue Archive You have been appointed as an advisor to the Federal Investigation Club, Schale, located in Kivotos. It’s a huge academy city where numerous academies are clustered together.

Resolve the endless incidents that occur in Kivotos with charming allies full of personality, and build special memories with them! 3D battles with cute characters

3D real-time battles with detailed animations and skill cutscenes will keep you glued to the screen!

Consider your team’s abilities, terrain, and synergy to guide them to victory with your strategic leadership! The more you get to know them, the more charming your allies get

The more time you spend with each character, the deeper the bond.

Interact using the in-game messenger, Momo Talk, and discover new charming secrets! An exciting story that gets you curious about how it will all unfold

An unpredictable main story about the girls’ friendship, love, and thrilling military action adventures!

Discover a miracle within the wild daily lives of these characters through relationship stories that can reveal their innermost feelings, as well as sub stories that show the daily lives of various clubs! Google Play

Blue Archive is available now in English on Android and iOS.

