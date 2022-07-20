Venom 3 Could Be The “Last Dance” For Tom Hardy

It was released shortly after Venom: Let There Be Carnage was in theaters we’d have a third Venom movie coming soon. Especially after the great success both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage had at the box office. Sony is known for housing the Spider-Man universe and its spin-offs like Venom and Morbius, so we are excited to see yet another famous movie from the franchise.

The last time Tom Hardy’s character Eddie Brock was seen was in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s post-credits scene, where he was still seemingly on an island like we saw at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, where in the last second Eddie left a small trace of symbiote behind.

Another detail to keep in mind is that Sony has promised an eventual crossover between Spider-Man and Venom, and it has been predicted that it will happen in this third film. Andrew Garfield who just signed on with Marvel for more movies has expressed how he’d love to crossover and face off with his fellow British actor Tom Hardy.

This Could Be The End Of The Venom Saga

In an Instagram post recently from Tom Hardly, he shared a picture about the script writing process for Venom 3 with Kelly Marcel, but Hardly will also be assisting with the story. In this photo, Hardy shared he used a sticker that said “last dance” which indicates that this third will be the end of the Venom franchise in this trilogy.

The drawing on the cover even seems to hint at the number 3 while some others believe it is a letter “S” which could be a hint to a Spider-Man crossover.

Is Venom 3 Tom Hardy’s Last Marvel Movie?

It hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony nor Tom Hardy that Venom 3 will be the end of this anti-hero’s journey or not, but with the teasing of the film being the “last dance” it does seem to suggest it. However, with this being said, and Sony having said that there will be a crossover with Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland as Spider-Man, it is most likely to be in this movie…that’s if it is the end.

After the camo of Venom and Eddie in No Way Home where a trace of Venom’s alien symbiote ooz is in the MCU, which could hint even more to Hardy’s departing as it would solve some problematic problems for the franchise. Having Venom in both the Sony and MCU universes would be really confusing, but it can now open a new door for possibly a new encounter and characters for Holland’s next trilogy of Spider-Man movies.

It’ll also be a possibly for us to meet a Variant of Eddie Brock or maybe even other alien symbiote from the Marvel Comics. This could even open up chances of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker getting the famous black symbiote suit. We are unsure when Venom 3 will be most likely to release but chances are biggest for about 2023 or 2024.

Venom 3 doesn’t have a trailer but we will keep you posted as we learn more about this film.

