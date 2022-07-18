Showrunner Talks Big Death In Star Trek Strange New Worlds

Star Trek Strange New Worlds has been a kind of “dream show” for Star Trek fans because the series very much feels like the original series and has a deep roster of character and set of stories that have been universally beloved by all so far. However, that doesn’t mean that they “played it safe” at times, because at the end of Season 1 we got a major sacrifice in the form of the chief engineer Hemmer.

Naturally, many were shocked when he died, and the showrunner for Star Trek Strange New Worlds, Henry Alonso Myers, revealed why this sacrifice had to be made.

“You don’t want to look back at your season and say, ‘Phew, we didn’t take any risks, thank God!’ You want to look back and be like, ‘Boy, I hope these risks paid off,’ because I know as a viewer I love it when they take risks,” Myers revealed in an interview. “I love it when [shows] try different things. Hemmer’s death is a heartbreak, but, my God, it’s one of the best scenes we did all season. It’s a beautiful scene…it just makes me cry. The way that Bruce performs it, Celia performs it…and Melissa and Celia’s speech at the funeral it’s a really moving scene, and it does wonders for the Uhura character.”

Myers continues, “A death like that has to matter. You want it to feel real. This is a universe where people die. It’s become a joke when a redshirt dies that it doesn’t mean anything. Part of our goal was to remind the audience what it does mean when a redshirt dies. That it has some resonance, that there’s drama that comes out of it…the core of what we’re trying to do on Strange New Worlds is tell character stories through genre.”

It’s that knowledge of what they want and desire to do things better than they can be that has made this show such a hit with fans and critics. Season 2 is already confirmed and in the works right now, and so if they can do even better than season 1? Then fans are going to be in quite a treat.

Source: CinemaBlend