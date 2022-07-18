Activision Gets A Publisher Page On Steam

Eagle-eyed Reddit users have spotted that Activision now has its own publisher page on Steam. This suggests that some of the publisher’s biggest and hopefully future game releases will be making their way onto the Steam platform.

Previously, Activision had left Steam, preferring instead to use its own Battle.net launcher to run the PC versions of its popular games such as the Call of Duty titles. However, it now looks as though the publisher will be making a return to the Valve-owned platform, with its official page currently listing some highly popular titles such as the Call of Duty franchise, the Crash Bandicoot games, Vampire: The Masquerade and the Spyro games franchise, to name a few.

Altogether, the page lists 215 different titles for fans to try out via Steam. Drilled down, these are 52 games with 162 bits of DLC, including one demo. For Activision to list this number of games on Steam suggests that going forward, future releases could well be included on the platform. For example, we already know that the planned launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will include a release on Steam when it launches in October this year.

The move comes ahead of Activision Blizzard’s upcoming takeover by Microsoft, in what is widely considered to be the biggest acquisition deal in history at a whopping $68.7 billion. The deal could potentially be approved by the Federal Trade Commission as soon as next month after Microsoft sent across the required documentation to get things moving. With Activision’s new presence on Steam, it looks like things are shaping up ahead of the deal’s potential completion.

Either way, it looks as though gamers will have more options in the way they choose to play Activision-published games in future, including those who play on PC and potentially on the Steam Deck.

