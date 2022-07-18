PlayStation Acquires Esports Platform Repeat.gg

PlayStation is currently making some significant moves in the form of acquisitions. With last week’s takeover of Haven Studios just completed, the company has now announced another intention to purchase. This time, the games giant is turning its attention to the world of esports. It will acquire the technology platform Repeat.gg, as reported in GI.biz.

Probably best known on the competitive gaming scene as a provider of accessible leaderboard tournaments, Repeat.gg aims to encourage more people into the world of esports. PlayStation will be acquiring the company, which has so far played host to over 100,000 tournaments as another branch of its ongoing investment into the esports scene.

Despite PlayStation becoming the organisation’s new owner, Repeat.gg has reaffirmed its commitment to providing games tournaments to players on a variety of platforms. This means that there’ll be no PlayStation-based exclusivity when it comes to tournament entries.

Speaking to GI.biz, Repeat.gg’s CEO Aaron Fletcher explained his company’s feelings on the acquisition.

Repeat.gg was designed to enable new tournament formats that are easy to enter and scalable to millions of players. We’re thrilled to join the PlayStation team and work together to enhance the variety of tournament experiences gamers can enjoy, regardless of their skill level. Aaron Fletcher, CEO, Repeat.gg

Echoing this enthusiasm for the partnership was Sony Interactive Entertainment’s vice president of global competitive gaming Steven Roberts, who had this to add.

At PlayStation, our vision for esports has always been about breaking down barriers for gamers to compete at all levels. Together with the talented Repeat.gg team, we’re excited to explore more ways for players to engage in competitive gaming and expand the breadth of our esports offerings. This is just the start of our journey and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community in the future. Steven Roberts, VP Global Competitive Gaming

It looks like esports will be an ongoing priority at PlayStation, which makes sense given its focus on online multiplayer and competitive gaming. We’ll just have to wait and see what kind of fruit this latest acquisition bears.

