Kevin Feige Is The Only One Who Knows More About The X-Men In The MCU

Kevin Feige is very much the mastermind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is he who is the head of Marvel Studios, and has a hand in every TV show and movie connected to the MCU as a whole. He’s beloved by fans and those who work under him, and yet, we sometimes don’t appreciate all he has had to do. Such as the fact that he holds ALL the MCU’s secrets. Not the least of which at the present time…is the debut of the X-Men in the MCU.

This notion is brought up because in the Ms. Marvel season finale, it was revealed that Kamala Khan’s powers weren’t because of the bangle she wore per se, but because there was a “mutation” in her DNA. A reference to how the X-Men have their unique abilities.

“[The ‘mutation’ reveal] was the best-kept secret of the whole show. We didn’t even know about it until we suddenly had a script,” Adil El Arbi, who directed the Ms. Marvel finale with Bilall Fallah, said in an interview. “So, when we had it, we asked, ‘What’s that about? What’s going to happen?’ And Kevin Feige would say, ‘Just shoot this, put the little music on and that’s that. Should you be part of the future of Ms. Marvel, then you’ll know a little bit more.'”

Added Fallah, “Kevin Feige has the master plan. He’s the only one who knows.”

The actors of the show found out about the X-Men reference in the same way, further showing how far Feige is willing to go in order to keep a secret.

There are all sorts of rumors about when the X-Men will make their MCU debut and who will be cast in what roles. But don’t go asking Feige about it, because you know he won’t tell you.

Source: TV Line