Star Trek Could Indeed Bring Back Lorca According To Actor

When Star Trek Discovery had its first season, there were many things that the team behind the show did in order to capture the imaginations of people and shock them as the episodes went on. That included the reveal that the ship’s captain, Lorca, was actually a fake in terms of him being the Lorca of the Mirrorverse! Thus, the character, Jason Isaacs, was later killed.

However, fans have been petitioning to “find Lorca” in the Prime Universe and make a story around him. Isaacs himself has heard of these petitions and would be up for returning…under certain conditions:

“Sure. Yeah. The story would have to be great,” he said in an interview. “It was a fantastic storyline. All actors ever want is a secret, and I had the biggest secret of all, without spoiling it for anyone. If people haven’t watched it already, it’s unlikely they’ll watch it now, but there is nonetheless a fantastic secret, and I had it to play, and I knew it. It means that when you watch it, like when you watch The Sixth Sense for a second time, there’s a whole new layer of enjoyment to be had when you know what things turn out to be.”

He went on:

“I don’t want to come back just because he’s a fan favorite and do some version that isn’t anywhere near as good. If there’s space, they have so many brilliant series up now. Strange New Worlds has been a massive hit as well, and Picard is a huge hit, but where and if there’s space for a Prime Lorca arc, I’m all up for it.”

It’s important to note that as of right now, the only show that could take on this storyline would be Strange New Worlds, as Discovery is now WAY into the future. But if they can pull it off, Lorca’s return would be a key moment in Star Trek lore.

Source: TrekMovie