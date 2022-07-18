Ashoka Voice Actress Talks “Gratitude” For Role and Upcoming Live-Action Series

They say you never get a 2nd chance at a 1st impression, and that’s true in many aspects, especially when it comes to media. Because if people don’t like you when you “debut” for them, sometimes it becomes REALLY hard to win them over. In the Star Wars universe, Ashoka Tano was that person who got a bad first impression via the original Clone Wars cartoon movie.

Fans weren’t amused that the show was trying to “be bold” by giving Anakin Skywalker an apprentice that was never mentioned in the movies. However, over time, Ashoka was proven to be one of the best characters of the lore. Not the least of which was because of the voice acting of Ashley Eckstein. What’s more, next year we’re getting a live-action series with the character via actress Rosario Dawson.

In an interview Eckstein talked about the “shared custody” that she now has with the character:

“It’s something I always approach with so much gratitude,” she said. “I don’t look at what I’m not doing, I look at what I have been able to do. Every new opportunity, I’m so grateful for. I’m honored to be able to do Tales of the Jedi, and when I’m not filling Ahsoka’s boots in animation, I’ve made it my, literally, life’s goal to be a real-life version of her day in and day out. She’s a piece of my heart and soul and guides my everyday decisions. I’m thrilled to be able to carry out Ahsoka’s legacy in my daily work as well. I can’t wait to share that show with everyone.”

Indeed, and many are excited for it due to how it’ll not just be another chance to see the character, but many Star Wars Rebels characters will show up in the series, and we can’t wait for that either.

