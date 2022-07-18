New Gameplay Footage Of The Callisto Protocol 

The Callisto Protocol has been on the radar of a lot of horror game fans and it’s not hard to understand why. The new third-person sci-fi survival horror game had a strong gameplay debut earlier this summer. It looks just as stunning and terrifying as a new game by one of the original creators of Dead Space should. Now, the studio head and creative director at Striking Distance Studios, Glen Schofield, has provided a new look at the game in an interview with Game Informer.

The interview can be viewed below, and it features a few new short clips of the game in action running on next-gen hardware. The short gameplay segments provide a glimpse at protagonist Jacob Lee slowly walking through dark environments and encountering a few combat scenarios. It looks visually impressive, and the main character’s health bar on the back of his neck is reminiscent of how health was displayed on Isaac Clarke’s suit in Dead Space.

One of the short clips features a creature violently attacking the protagonist without mercy. We’ve already seen how gory The Callisto Protocol is aiming to be through prior trailers, so this level of brutality should be expected. These few moments of gunplay show slow but powerful guns being used to fight back against enemies, including an enemy that seemed to have some kind of armor plating on its body. It appears that enemies will take multiple shots to go down, which suggests that players will have to make decisions about whether to fight or to run away and conserve ammo.

In the interview, Schofield mentioned that the studio is aiming to achieve the best quality game it can make. He says, “It’s got to be scary, tense – everything that we set out to do.”

The Callisto Protocol will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 2.

