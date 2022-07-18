Bayonetta 3 File Size Revealed

Bayonetta 3 has been a long time coming. The game was originally announced at The Game Awards in 2017, which was almost five years ago at this point. Renowned Japanese developer PlatinumGames then went dark on the project, and it wasn’t until last year that we finally got an update on the game alongside a new trailer and 2022 release date.

It was recently confirmed that Bayonetta 3 will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 28 this year, and we now know how much space you’ll need to clear on your Switch to install it. From the Nintendo store, Bayonetta 3 is listed with a file size of 15GB.

Compared to most modern games, that file size seems pretty manageable, but it’s worth knowing about if you happen to own a Switch and do not use any forms of external memory like SD cards. The previous game in the series, Bayonetta 2, came in at 12.4GB on the Switch, and the original Bayonetta has a slightly smaller size at 8.6GB. It would make sense for the file size to increase if PlatinumGames is aiming to be more ambitious with the much-anticipated third entry in its character-action series.

There’s not too much longer to wait now for Bayonetta’s third outing, and the Nintendo store provides a brief description of what fans can expect from the Umbra Witch’s latest adventure.

“Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta’s crosshairs.”

Bayonetta 3 also features new abilities like the Demon Masquerade which makes use of the demon linked to Bayonetta’s weapon. There’s also the new ability to summon huge creatures into battle, such as Gomorrah.

Bayonetta 3 will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 28.

