Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Map Revealed

Forza Horizon 5 was a standout release last year and it has been lauded as one of the best open-world racing games to date. Developer Playground Games has continually improved upon its formula with its arcade take on the Forza franchise, and that has also involved some experimental ideas for DLC expansions.

Players fondly remember the Hot Wheels DLC for Forza Horizon 3, and the popular toy brand is now back for a new adventure. Forza Horizon 5’s first major DLC, the Hot Wheels expansion, is about to be released tomorrow, and the developer has given players an early look at the map for the new update.

On Twitter, Playground Games posted an overview image of the entire map for the Hot Wheels expansion, and it can be viewed below. Playground Games has confirmed that the map is floating above the regular Forza Horizon 5 map of Mexico, and is divided into different sections for each unique Biome. Forest Falls, Ice Cauldron, and Giant’s Canyon are all connected by the twisting orange Hot Wheels tracks.

The new map will contain a variety of Hot Wheels track types to race across. These include magnetic tracks that defy gravity, ice-based tracks, rumble tracks, and much more. The new Hot Wheels DLC will also bring plenty of new events, such as PR stunts, Horizon Story missions, and new creative additions to the Event Lab. Ten new cars that can be used in any part of the game will also be featured in the expansion and they include a mix of real-life supercars and classic Hot Wheels cars.

The Hot Wheels expansion will be included at no extra cost to players who own Forza Horizon 5’s Premium Add-Ons Bundle, the Expansions bundle, or the Premium edition of the game. Otherwise, the expansion will cost $19.99, as it is not included in Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels will be released across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on July 19.

