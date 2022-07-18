Yu Yu Hakusho Netflix Adaptation Gets Manga-Accurate Synopsis

unveiling the cast of the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho over the next few days! stay tuned to this thread pic.twitter.com/2LUzsDhM3r — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 16, 2022

There are certain animes out there that truly stand the test of time and every true anime fan should watch at least once in their lives. Dragon Ball is one (in all its forms…yes, even GT at points), Cowboy Bebop is another, and then, there’s Yu Yu Hakusho (aka the Ghost Files). This anime was one of the big ones in the early days of the anime, and it did a lot of things that many other animes wouldn’t dare. Such as having a main character who wasn’t the “heart of gold” character until the very end of the series, and starting out the series as kind of a “slice of life” show before the action really begins.

Not unlike many anime out there, Yu Yu Hakusho is getting its own live-action adaptation on Netflix, and now, they’ve released the synopsis for it:

“The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix.

Fans of the manga will note that this synopsis very much replicated what happened in the first main arc of the series. But how they’ll adapt it in terms of action, character personalities, and overall looks remains to be seen.

