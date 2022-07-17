Keanu Reeves Says He’s Up For Being An Older Version Of Batman In Future Movie

As superhero movies and shows have grown more and more over the years, fans started to talk about who they would want to be a certain hero or villain. We even got confirmation of Marvel and DC Comics hearing fans via the casting of a version of Mister Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness, as well as the upcoming League of Super Pets film where the one and only Batman…will be voiced by the one and only Keanu Reeves.

In an interview, Reeves admitted that being Batman was something he always wanted:

“It’s always been a… it’s been a dream,” Reeves said. “Pattinson’s got Batman right now, and he’s doing awesome. Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”

That’s not so far-fetched a thing, as there have been plenty of comics about an “older Batman” trying to do things in Gotham before time runs out for him. Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Snyderverse is an example of that happening in live-action, and everyone wants a Batman Beyond movie, so there’s another avenue. Though Keanu Reeves was quick to admit that he was more than happy to be the Dark Knight for the upcoming animated movie:

“I have a small part in this film, a bit of a cameo,” Reeves explained. “But even at that — just to be part of a project that Johnson and Kevin Hart are part of is awesome, and I got to play Batman.”

Yes he did. What also might make Reeves a perfect Batman down the road is that he became very capable in martial arts when he did the first three John Wick movies (the 4th of which comes out next year) and he did all the action himself, no stunt doubles in the fighting scenes. Batman is a great fighter, so Reeves could easily pull off those action scenes.

Source: Extra