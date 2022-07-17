Star Trek Discovery Star Claims There’s No Current “Endgame” For Series

There was a time when shows like Star Trek only had one series going on at a time. Mainly because it felt like the right thing to do in regards to the community, and of course, the budgets put into projects like these. Fast forward to now, and the universe is filled with shows both live-action and animated. Yet, it all started with the very bold project of Star Trek Discovery.

This would follow a whole-new crew in the time before the original Star Trek series, and the adventures that they’d had in their four seasons so far have been quite exciting to many fans. So now the question become, is it already heading to its endgame? According to lead actor Sonequa Martin-Green, not exactly:

“Well, the show is definitely rolling forward, thankfully,” Martin-Green said in an interview, “There haven’t been talks about the endgame yet. We talk a lot about things that we still want to see, or at least they share with me ideas that they have. I talk about things that I would like to see, not just with Burnham but with others and with the story as a whole. There is forward-thinking, absolutely, and there’s foresight being applied, absolutely. But thankfully, we’re not having endgame conversations yet.”

That’s going to be very encouraging to fans of Star Trek Discovery. Because the show clearly has a lot of stories left to tell. What’s more, many of the “classic” Star Trek series went well beyond 4 seasons, so it’s fair that this show gets to keep going until they have no tales left to tell.

And in that same interview, she admitted that when the time would come for a reunion/return to the series down the road…she’d be up for it:

“That would be really cool if I could come back in 30 years. God willing we’re all good to go 30 years from now and still watching TV.”

Source: Radio Times