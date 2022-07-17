RWBY: Ice Queendom Reveals New Trailer and Key Visual

A new trailer and key visual for RWBY: Ice Queendom were revealed on Sunday. This is now the third trailer studio Shaft has released since the animation studio first announced the new project back in March of this year. The first three episodes of RWBY: Ice Queendom are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.
Shaft officially released the first three episodes of the season Sunday after the studio previously released them for a limited time back in June on Crunchyroll, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth’s website. This came as part of the release of the second trailer at the end of June along with the Hiroki Nanami casting announcement, who will be voicing Shion Zaiden. The first three episode titles for RWBY: Ice Queendom are as follows:
Chapter 1: Red, White, Black, Yellow
Chapter 2: This is Beacon
Chapter 3: A Nightmare comes
RWBY: Ice Queendom Staff and Cast
Toshimasa Suzuki (Bakemonogatari) will direct the series while huke (Steins;Gate) will be handling the character designs. Tow Ubukata, the original creator of the upcoming series Moonrise, is in charge of the script. And Gen Urobuchi (Fate/Zero, Bubble, Psycho-Pass) will overlook the animation concept. The following is the official cast list for the series:
- Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose
- Youko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee
- Yuu Shimamura as Blake Belladonna
- Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long
- Hiroki Nanami as Shion Zaiden
- Hiro Shimono as Jaune Arc
- Aya Suzaki as Nora Valkyrie
- Megumi Toyoguchi as Pyrrha Nikos
- Soma Saito as Lie Ren
- Kazuhiko Inoue as Ozpin
- Masumi Asano as Glynda Goodwitch
- Soichi Abe as Peter Port
- Megumi Han as Penny Polendina
- Tomoaki Maeno as Sun Wukong
- Kenyu Horiuchi as Taiyang Xiao Long
- Shinichiro Miki as Roman Torchwick
RWBY: Ice Queendom will have a total of 12 episodes.
Source: Official Twitter