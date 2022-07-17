RWBY: Ice Queendom Reveals New Trailer and Key Visual

A new trailer and key visual for RWBY: Ice Queendom were revealed on Sunday. This is now the third trailer studio Shaft has released since the animation studio first announced the new project back in March of this year. The first three episodes of RWBY: Ice Queendom are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

RWBY: Ice Queendom key visual

Shaft officially released the first three episodes of the season Sunday after the studio previously released them for a limited time back in June on Crunchyroll, YouTube, and Rooster Teeth’s website. This came as part of the release of the second trailer at the end of June along with the Hiroki Nanami casting announcement, who will be voicing Shion Zaiden. The first three episode titles for RWBY: Ice Queendom are as follows:

Chapter 1: Red, White, Black, Yellow

Chapter 2: This is Beacon

Chapter 3: A Nightmare comes

RWBY: Ice Queendom second trailer

RWBY: Ice Queendom Staff and Cast

Toshimasa Suzuki (Bakemonogatari) will direct the series while huke (Steins;Gate) will be handling the character designs. Tow Ubukata, the original creator of the upcoming series Moonrise, is in charge of the script. And Gen Urobuchi (Fate/Zero, Bubble, Psycho-Pass) will overlook the animation concept. The following is the official cast list for the series:

Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose

Youko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee

Yuu Shimamura as Blake Belladonna

Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long

Hiroki Nanami as Shion Zaiden

Hiro Shimono as Jaune Arc

Aya Suzaki as Nora Valkyrie

Megumi Toyoguchi as Pyrrha Nikos

Soma Saito as Lie Ren

Kazuhiko Inoue as Ozpin

Masumi Asano as Glynda Goodwitch

Soichi Abe as Peter Port

Megumi Han as Penny Polendina

Tomoaki Maeno as Sun Wukong

Kenyu Horiuchi as Taiyang Xiao Long

Shinichiro Miki as Roman Torchwick

RWBY: Ice Queendom will have a total of 12 episodes.

Source: Official Twitter