The Boys Star Tease Getting Even “Bigger and Crazier” Role In Season 4

One of the things that people love about The Boys is that there is a variety of very deep and very layered characters that get to show off many sides and have sometimes very complicated motives and beliefs that inspire what they do. One of these characters is Victoria Neuman, played by Claudia Doumit. We met her in Season 2 (though her presence was felt in Season 1) and the head of an organization trying to keep supes in check. But as we learn at the end of Season 2, she was the infamous “Head Popper”, and then in Season 3 we learn that she was the “daughter” of Vought head Stan Edgar.

Season 3 also saw her doing various things to hide her past and ensure her future. And that got the actress behind the character to talk about what comes next. And how “honest” a character she really is:

“I think her love for her daughter is the most honest, a hundred percent. Hands down,” the actor says. “That’s the most honest relationship that she has, but there’s dishonesty peppered in there too, isn’t there?”

That’s a reference to how in Season 3 she decided to give her daughter powers via Compound V despite the risks that it brings. Now, with Season 4 of The Boys confirmed and filming soon, what can we expected from the potential future Vice-President?

“I mean, I could give an answer here, but I know that the writer’s room and [showrunner] Eric Kripke are going to come up with something that’s probably not that at all and probably wildly better, so I learn not to say what I want for the character because, I’m not going to get it, number one, and I’m going to get something better and crazier,” she continues. “So I’m just excited to see where it goes.”

Exciting indeed, season 3 was very much beloved, and fans are already chomping at the bit for Season 4 to happen.

Source: ComicBook.com