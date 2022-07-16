The Russo Brothers Talk Watching Movies On Streaming

How we watch movies and TV shows have changed wildly over the years. Just like how what has been popular to watch on those “Devices” has changed over the years. Look at the Russo Brothers for examples of this, they were the directors behind some of the biggest movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

However, if you were to ask the Russo Brothers what they feel about those who say that you “have to watch a movie at the theater”, they make their thoughts clear:

“I hate to be juvenile on that level. We love everything about classic cinema, but we’ve never been precious about that in any way, shape, or form,” Anthony told in an interview. “What has always excited us most is [the question], how do you move it forward? This is part of our philosophy in terms of not being precious about theatrical distribution. How do you get away from the old models? How do you reach audiences that haven’t been engaged before? That’s all the most interesting stuff to us.”

“Auteur filmmaking is 50 years old at this point. It was conceived in the ’70s. We grew up on that. We were kids, it was really important to us. But we’re also aware that the world needs to change and the more that we try to prevent it from changing the more chaos we create. It’s not anyone’s place to reject the next generation’s ideas. We’re in crisis right now because everyone’s at war with each other. It’s sad to see, as guys who grew up loving film. A thing to remember, too, is it’s an elitist notion to be able to go to a theater. It’s very fucking expensive. So, this idea that was created — that we hang on to — that the theater is a sacred space, is bullsh*t. And it rejects the idea of allowing everyone in under the tent. Where digital distribution is valuable, other than what I said earlier about how it pushed diversity, is that people can share accounts; they can get 40 stories for the cost of one story. But having some kind of culture war about whether there’s value in that or not is f*cking bananas to us.” Joe Russo added.

So basically, if you like watching your shows or movies on a streaming service? By all means!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter