Tessa Thompson Notes How “Messy” It Was To Make Thor Ragnarok

There is a bit of a debate going on in terms of the last two Thor movies. The first two films followed a more “traditional script” and take on the God of Thunder. Making Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) sound like he did in the comics more or less (they removed Shakespearean dialogue tropes to make it easier for the audience). But then, Taika Waititi came in and completely changed everything from top to bottom, for better and for worse. Easily though one of the better choices he made was bringing in Tessa Thompson as his version of Valkyrie.

However, while that movie was a hit in various ways, and is beloved by many fans and critics for one reason or another, its MVP in Valkyrie (whom many adored her portrayal in the film) had a curious comment to say about it:

“It was kind of just one big messy experiment,” Tessa Thompson said of Ragnarok.

Indeed, as many in the cast noted that Taika Waititi would constantly reshoot things and even “throw out the script” in order to try and get the vision or feel that he wanted.

This continued with the next film of Thor Love and Thunder, where Natalie Portman (The Might Thor) noted that there were a LOT of deleted scenes in the film, including whole planets that also went to, full-on sequences that would’ve built up the story and lore more, and so on.

Tessa also mentioned that she had to fight to keep a key scene in the movie. The reason we bring this up is that the debate about the last two movies isn’t just about portrayals of characters, it’s about quality. There’s a big divide with the latest film about whether it’s good or not, and whether the “messy” way of doing things made the film as subpar as it came out to be in the minds of many.

Source: ComicBook.com