Stranger Things Star Wants Character To Have A True Partner In Final Season

One of the reasons why Stranger Things is such a popular show is because of the incredibly talented cast of actors that they’ve gotten to play both the younger and older group of people in the show. But what has surprised people over time is that the showrunners in the Duffer Brothers are able to bring in new characters that at times resonate with people beyond what they expected. In Season 4, that was Eddie Munson (whom tragically died to save everyone) and in Season 3, it was Robin Buckley.

Robin is played by Maya Hawke, and the showrunners liked what Hawke did so much that they gave Robin much more in Season 3 than originally intended, and she had a big role to play in Season 4 as well. But with Season 5 looming, the question is, what does Maya want for Robin?

“I trust the [creators the Duffer] brothers so much,” Hawke shared in an interview. “If I was a writer and my actors were always going in the press talking about what they thought I should do with the character, I’d be like, ‘Uh, I got this?’ So I trust them completely to have a great story arc for Robin.”

She did point out, “I hope she gets to kiss somebody — somebody she likes. That would be cool for her.”

If you recall, one of the best moments of Stranger Things Season 3 was when Robin revealed to her new and very true friend Steve Harrington that she was gay (a big deal in the 80s in terms of coming out like that), and in Season 4 we did see she had a crush on someone, but nothing came of it.

With Season 5 being the end, this would be Robin’s “last chance” to get to be with someone before things shut down…so let’s hope Maya gets her wish.

Source: NME